Capper Foundation offers camps for children with disabilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capper Foundation of Topeka will once again offer the ‘I Can Bike’ and ‘I Can Swim’ summer camp programs for children with disabilities.

There are still a few spots left for the bike camp, but the swim camp is full with a wait list. Organizers are looking for volunteers to help with both camps. For more information, visit www.capper.org or call 785-272-4060.

