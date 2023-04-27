Auburn-Washburn holds annual breakfast, proceeds to go towards district projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local district’s annual celebration fundraiser will contribute to its upcoming projects.

The Auburn-Washburn School District, USD 437, hosted its annual spring breakfast at the Topeka Civic Theatre on Thursday morning. It was an event where the district employees could recognize and celebrate its yearly accomplishments with its partners — who invested in the school district this past year.

Proceeds from the annual breakfast will go towards classroom grants and other district projects. According to USD 437 superintendent Scott McWilliams, the district will soon begin multiple projects this summer. The projects include breaking ground on a new middle school, opening an early childhood center at Pauline Central, and many more.

“What the opportunities have been this year is we are getting ready to start four major bond projects this summer,” said McWilliams. “We have an early childhood center going up at Pauline Central that starts this summer. We are going to start a brand-new middle school, so we will have two middle schools that are more right-sized instead of one large middle school that starts this summer. We are putting an innovation space for our current technical education center at Washburn Rural High School — phenomenal opportunities for kids. Then at Washburn Rural Middle School, we have a lot of updating and upgrades to give that facility as well. That is going to start this summer. So, there has been a lot of planning to get ready to launch these projects this summer. There will be some groundbreakings over the next month, so keep your eyes out for that as well.”

The new Middle School is expected to be open by August 2025. Therefore, the superintendent expects two middle schools to open by the 2025-2026 school year.

13 NEWS asked Superintendent McWilliams about the roundabout at SW 61st St. and SW Wanamaker Rd. and the traffic the area experiences as students and parents arrive at Washburn Rural High School. McWilliams says the district is currently working with partners to determine the best course of action to improve traffic.

“We’ve got some wonderful partners,” said McWilliams. “We are talking not only with the City of Topeka, [but] also the Shawnee Co. Commissioners. We have plans in place. The traffic we do not believe, with the current plans we are discussing, will be a problem at all. It is going to be a lot of work on the road, especially Auburn Rd., but with the traffic plan we have in place, we are going to be in good shape.”

McWilliams says over 50 district students were also recognized at the celebration for their many accomplishments during the school year.

Proceeds earned from the annual breakfast in the past have varied from $20,000 to $30,000, according to McWilliams, and those funds came from parents, partners, patrons, and business owners who want to help the district thrive.

“The bottom line is our parents, our patrons, and our business owners — they see great value in public education,” said McWilliams. “They want young people to have stellar education opportunities, and so, it is very easy to go out and ask to say if we do this with and for our kids, can you help us out? Most times, they say, ‘Absolutely, let us be a part of that,’ so it is a special feeling.”

Musical performances were also provided at the breakfast event by district students.

