Artisan Bazaar to connect kids with music

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunflower Community Inc. and KODA (Kids Obtaining Dreams through Art) will present the ‘Artisan Bazaar’ to boost musical opportunities for local children.

The event will offer kids the chance to learn about different musical instruments and which one may be the perfect fit for them. The event is May 6th at the CRC Care Center at Lundgren, 1020 NE Forest Avenue in Topeka, 1-8pm. There will be vendors, music and art.

