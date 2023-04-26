Woman pronounced dead as crews close Highway 75 following head-on collision

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - One Jackson Co. woman has been pronounced dead as crews close Highway 75 north of Holton after a late-morning head-on collision.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that as of 12:20 p.m., crews are on the scene of a 2-vehicle head-on fatality crash on Highway 75 near 254th Rd. north of Holton.

Sheriff Tim Morse says officials were notified of the accident just after 10:50 a.m. and one Jackson Co. woman has died.

Officials noted that both lanes of Highway 75 have been closed as crews clear the scene. Traffic has been diverted across 254th through Holton.

Sheriff Morse said agencies on the scene of the crash include Kansas Highway Patrol, Jackson Co. EMS and Holton Fire.

KanDrive currently shows the road is expected to reopen around 6 p.m.

