Woman pronounced dead as crews close Highway 75 following head-on collision

Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - One Jackson Co. woman has been pronounced dead as crews close Highway 75 north of Holton after a late-morning head-on collision.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that as of 12:20 p.m., crews are on the scene of a 2-vehicle head-on fatality crash on Highway 75 near 254th Rd. north of Holton.

Sheriff Tim Morse says officials were notified of the accident just after 10:50 a.m. and one Jackson Co. woman has died.

Officials noted that both lanes of Highway 75 have been closed as crews clear the scene. Traffic has been diverted across 254th through Holton.

Sheriff Morse said agencies on the scene of the crash include Kansas Highway Patrol, Jackson Co. EMS and Holton Fire.

KanDrive currently shows the road is expected to reopen around 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Thompson
Avoid the Area: Officials search for man who injured mother, infant SE of Topeka
FILE
K-15 reopens following fatal early-morning crash
Dalton Sandeffer
Topeka man arrested for alleged rape of child committed while a minor
Two Topeka residents are behind bars following a narcotics search warrant in Topeka, Kan.
Two arrested following narcotics search warrant in Topeka
Cindy Escalante
Possession of gun, drugs lands Topeka woman in jail, accused of violating parole

Latest News

Wabaunsee Co. drugs
Wabaunsee Co. seizes 300 lbs of illegal drugs during 4/20 enforcement
Topeka's 15th homicide
Central Topeka shooting dubbed homicide after victim passes at hospital
Floyd Clifford
80+ years after death, Kansas sailor who died in Pearl harbor to return home
Dunkin’ is introducing the new Raspberry Watermelon Refresher and Butter Pecan makes a comeback.
Dunkin’ introduces Raspberry Watermelon refresher, Butter Pecan comeback