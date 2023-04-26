Woman accused of child abandonment, assault after Oakland disturbance

Cierra Hilliard
Cierra Hilliard(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested and accused of child abandonment and assault after a disturbance in the Oakland neighborhood.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 11 p.m. on Monday, April 24, officials were called to the Oakland neighborhood with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said it was reported that an adult woman, later identified as Cierra L. Hilliard, 31, of Topeka, had gotten into a fight with a resident and damaged their property.

TPD said it found Hilliard later that night and arrested her. She was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Domestic battery
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Assault
  • Abandonment of a child less than 16
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Endangering a child

Hilliard remains behind bars on a $3,500 bond. An initial court date has been set for 9 a.m. on June 14.

