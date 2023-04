TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A weekend event in Topeka aims to offer support to victims of sexual assault.

‘It’s Time to Shine’ will be held Saturday April 29, 6:30-8:30pm at Topeka’s First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison. There will be self-care stations, support resources, self-defense information, plus live music and activities for children.

