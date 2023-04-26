Wednesday forecast: Staying seasonal, light breeze

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Not much change to the weather pattern from what we’ve had the last couple days. Some partial clearing and some sun early this morning with increasing clouds through the day. Most of the rain will remain out of the WIBW viewing area with a low chance tonight into tomorrow mainly near I-35.

Taking Action:

Have the sunglasses handy the next couple days. While it will generally be mostly cloudy, there will be some breaks in the clouds at times.

Rain chances through Thursday will be very low and won’t be heavy if there is any rain. It will mainly stay south of I-70 with the better chance of rain on Friday.

There still remains a very low probability a few areas get patchy frost this weekend. Depends how cool it will get but will likely remain above freezing. Right now the forecast is leaning toward upper 30s to around 40° so no risk for frost but if winds are able to weaken for long enough this weekend at night, lows will drop in the 30s in a few areas (Monday morning will be monitored as well).



The cutoff low that has been impacting the entire state with rain at times (except northeast KS) so far this week will continue to progress eastward through tomorrow. As that pushes east, another storm system dropping from the north on Thursday night into Friday will bring a better chance of rain for northeast KS. Models aren’t bringing much rain to the area with most spots less than 0.10″ and a few spots 0.10″-0.25″ but it’s more than what we’ve been dealing with so far this week.

Normal High: 70/Normal Low: 47 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds E 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s in north-central KS with upper 40s near I-35. A low chance for spotty showers near I-35 is possible with less than 0.05″ if anything. Winds E/NE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

The storm system has slowed a bit so removed the rain chance for Thursday night and will be slow to overspread northeast KS on Friday. Those that stay dry longer will be able to warm in the mid 60s to around 70° but for those that have rain moving in quicker may end up with a high stuck in the 50s (north-central KS).

The rain will wind down Friday evening leaving a dry weekend. Models are trending toward Saturday being warmer than Sunday but both days with near seasonal highs and mostly sunny skies. The only downside will be wind gusts both days gusting 30-35 mph and leaning more toward Sunday being the day with the stronger winds.

Looking ahead into next week, it’s looking dry for the first half of the work week with highs near seasonal to begin the week until a nice warm-up Wednesday. Rain chances could return as early as Wednesday night with hit and miss chances to end the week but nothing meaningful the way it looks right now.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.