Wabaunsee Co. seizes 300 lbs of illegal drugs during 4/20 enforcement

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Around 300 lbs of illegal drugs were seized by deputies in Wabaunsee Co. over a 3-day 4/20 enforcement effort.

KVOE reports that officials in Wabaunsee Co. executed a significant drug bust on Thursday, April 20, a day known for its association with marijuana.

Sheriff Rob Hoskins said Earl La Sims, of Las Vegas, was arrested on Thursday after officials found around 50 lbs of packaged marijuana in his vehicle during an I-70 traffic stop. Formal charges remain pending.

Deputies also worked with several agencies across the Sunflower State as well as the Drug Enforcement Agency and Office of Homeland Security for the specialized drug enforcement effort “If You Feel Different You Drive Different.”

Hoskins noted that deputies collected around 300 lbs of illegal narcotics during the 3-day enforcement campaign.

