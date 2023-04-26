Topeka USD 501 will offer free lunches to schools coming this fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This last week Topeka officials announced that Topeka USD 501 will become the first district in Kansas to offer free school lunches to each of its students, starting this fall.

This is made possible by the Community Eligibility Provision, an option through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s free and reduced-price meal program that allows districts to classify certain buildings as wholly eligible for free and reduced-price lunch once they meet certain percentages of low-income students. 16 of Topeka’s USD 501′s schools and meal service sites were already classified as CEP schools this year but the district was able to classify all 28 of its sites as CEP schools for the next school year. The district also took advantage of Kansas’ participation in a pilot program that allows families to use Medicaid participation as an alternative way to qualify for free lunch.

“The way we directly certify the students is whether they’re qualified for the snap, homeless, foster, and this year they added Medicaid factor to it so a lot of our kids weren’t qualified under the regular dc rules but they were on Medicaid and so we were able to identify a lot of students that we didn’t have before and so when we added it to our percentage for CEP it sent us up to the acceptable rate,” said Nicole Jahnke, general director of child nutrition services.

Out of a district-wide student count of just under 13,000, nearly 10,000 meet the identification of CEP. Breakfasts and lunches this year are about $1.70 and $2.70 but can still be a burden when multiplied by 180 days of schools and potentially multiple students in a family. The other benefit is that once qualified for CEP status, the district’s buildings maintain that status for the next four years.

“If you have a child in primary level, if they have breakfast and lunch with us every day that family is going to save just a little under $700 year per child, in the CEP program once we get it implemented will be a 4-year program so that family with one child would save $2,800,” said Jahnke.

Jahnke hopes that lunchroom equity will return like it was right after covid had occurred.

“During covid, after we opened our schools back up all the kids could come to the cafeteria and sit with their friends and eat and there was no shaming or the full-price kids not joining in the cafeteria everybody was one group and everybody was equal and then this year we’ve seen it go back to the old ways of being like some kids are better than others and its really sad to watch that happen so this brings back the lunch equity,” said Jahnke.

USD 501 families will likely still be asked to fill out free and reduced-price lunch applications ahead of the 2023-24 school year, as the district uses that data for families’ household income in applying for and qualifying for state aid and grants. USD 501 will also save money on staffing lunch account management, allowing the child nutrition staff to focus their efforts on other important topics.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.