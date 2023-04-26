Topeka man receives additional charges for disorderly trial behavior

By Jerick Tafoya
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has received additional felony charges after he exhibited disorderly behavior during his trial.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced Wednesday that 21-year-old Corey T. Robinson II, received additional felony charges following an incident at the Shawnee County District Court the previous day.

On April 25, Robinson was found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated endangering a child, reckless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

He became disorderly inside the courtroom while receiving those guilty verdicts at the conclusion of his jury trial and was escorted out of the courtroom.

Robinson assaulted deputies while leaving the courthouse but was quickly restrained.

Robinson was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a no bond custody slip and will be facing additional charges of felony interference, criminal threat, and battery against a law enforcement officer.

This incident is still under investigation.

