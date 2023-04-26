Topeka girl trades birthday gifts to help TCT

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
By David Oliver
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Collegiate 3rd grader Harper Doll used her birthday to help others. Instead of gifts at her recent birthday party, she asked her friends to bring items to be donated to Topeka Civic Theater for its annual ‘Summer Camp’ program. Harper has been involved at TCT for several years. She made the donation which included things like crayons, colored pencils and highlighters. Theater staff say the donations will help tremendously and they are grateful Harper used her birthday to help.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Thompson
Avoid the Area: Officials search for man who injured mother, infant SE of Topeka
FILE
K-15 reopens following fatal early-morning crash
Dalton Sandeffer
Topeka man arrested for alleged rape of child committed while a minor
Two Topeka residents are behind bars following a narcotics search warrant in Topeka, Kan.
Two arrested following narcotics search warrant in Topeka
Cindy Escalante
Possession of gun, drugs lands Topeka woman in jail, accused of violating parole

Latest News

Topeka girl trades birthday gifts to help TCT
Topeka 3rd grader trades birthday gifts to help others
Preston, 12 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Preston
Trejor Hopkins owns The Flavor Wagon.
Salute our Heroes...Topeka man feeding the community
Jaydyn, 12 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Jaydyn