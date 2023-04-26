Topeka girl trades birthday gifts to help TCT

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Collegiate 3rd grader Harper Doll used her birthday to help others. Instead of gifts at her recent birthday party, she asked her friends to bring items to be donated to Topeka Civic Theater for its annual ‘Summer Camp’ program. Harper has been involved at TCT for several years. She made the donation which included things like crayons, colored pencils and highlighters. Theater staff say the donations will help tremendously and they are grateful Harper used her birthday to help.

