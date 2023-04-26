Teen involved in Topeka shooting succumbs to injuries

The victim in an April 7 shooting in southwest Topeka has succumbed to his injuries related to...
The victim in an April 7 shooting in southwest Topeka has succumbed to his injuries related to the shooting.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Shayndel Jones
31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim in an early April shooting in south Topeka has succumbed to his injuries.

Topeka Police Department stated on Thursday that the victim has been identified as Aaron P. Mathis Jr., 16, of Topeka.

Topeka Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide and is ongoing.

On April 7, Topeka Police responded to a report of a person who was shot in the 3500 block of SW Kerry. Upon arrival, Topeka Police officers located one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

