Teen injured after Jeep flips off of NW Kansas highway

NORTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One teenager was sent to the hospital after the Jeep she was driving flipped off of a northwestern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 123.9 on Highway 36 - about 8 miles east of Norton - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2003 Jeep Liberty driven by Katana M. Schillig, 18, of Almena, was headed west on the highway. Schillig veered onto the right shoulder of the highway which caused her to skid back onto the road and into the north ditch.

Officials noted that as she crashed into the ditch, Schillig’s jeep flipped.

KHP said Schillig was taken to Norton County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.