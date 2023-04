TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special outdoor event is planned to raise money for Papan’s Landing Senior Center in Topeka.

The .5K Stroll for the Goal will take place Saturday April 29th, Redbud Park, 934 N. Kansas in NOTO. Learn more or register by calling 785-232-1968.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.