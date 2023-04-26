Dole Institute to commemorate Bob Dole with natural landscape portrait

The institute hopes Dole’s portrait will be completed in time for what would be his 100th birthday later this year. But the art piece won’t be around for long.
By Alex Carter
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics held a ceremony Tuesday to unveil how it plans to commemorate Bob Dole, the longtime U.S. senator from Kansas who founded the institute.

“We were able to plan our groundbreaking. The opening event commemorating senator Bob Dole’s 100th birthday and our 20th anniversary of our dedication that will happen on July 22nd of this year,” said Audrey Graham, director of the Dole Institute.

The Dole Institute enlisted renowned earthworks artist Stan Herd. He plans to use a quarter of an acre of land outside of the building to create a portrait of Bob Dole out of the natural landscape.

“It was a real honor for me, not just to be at the University of Kansas, but to be at the Dole Center, which is as you guys know is specific to people reaching across the aisle. Which has never been a more important thing in the political history of the United States right now,” said Stan Herd.

The piece will be about 64 feet across, which is actually smaller than many of Herd’s other pieces, and will be made using several different materials.

“We’ve talked in general about using hardscape and landscaping materials.. mulch, sand, all different types of things,” Herd said.”

A Kansas native himself, Herd said he wanted to do this project because of Dole’s significance to the state.

‘I’ve been driving by Bob Dole country all my life and we all appreciate much of what he’s done in the last number of years in this state.”

“It’s not meant to be permanent. It will be completed around the 22nd of July this fall, and then be in place just through the end of October. So folks will wanna come and see it. Both in development, that’ll be really fun, and then also when it’s complete and have all the finished art pieces from students across Kansas,” said Graham.

