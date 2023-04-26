Quenemo man in custody after illegal narcotics found

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Quenemo is in custody following a traffic stop where illegal narcotics were found.

An Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on April 25 at 3rd and Locust in Quenemo for a traffic violation.

The driver of the vehicle, Jason M. Hutchison, 43, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:

Possession of a controlled substance—Fentanyl

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Interference with law enforcement

Transporting an open container

Driving with no driver’s license

No proof of liability insurance

