Quenemo man in custody after illegal narcotics found

Jason M. Hutchison, 43, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail...
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Quenemo is in custody following a traffic stop where illegal narcotics were found.

An Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on April 25 at 3rd and Locust in Quenemo for a traffic violation.

The driver of the vehicle, Jason M. Hutchison, 43, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:

  • Possession of a controlled substance—Fentanyl
  • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Transporting an open container
  • Driving with no driver’s license
  • No proof of liability insurance

