Quenemo man in custody after illegal narcotics found
Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Quenemo is in custody following a traffic stop where illegal narcotics were found.
An Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on April 25 at 3rd and Locust in Quenemo for a traffic violation.
The driver of the vehicle, Jason M. Hutchison, 43, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:
- Possession of a controlled substance—Fentanyl
- Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Interference with law enforcement
- Transporting an open container
- Driving with no driver’s license
- No proof of liability insurance
