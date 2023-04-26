Proposed energy rate hike would cost some Kansans an extra $14 per month

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A proposed rate increase from Evergy could soon have you paying an extra $14-plus per month for electricity. Evergy’s request with the Kansas Corporation Commission to raise rates by nearly 10% comes with the goal of raising money to fund new infrastructure projects.

The move would raise about $218 million. An average residential customer in Evergy’s “Kansas Central” area, which includes Wichita, Salina and Hutchinson, would see their monthly bill rise more than $14 per month. The proposed rate increase s lower in the Kansas City metro where the average customer would pa any extra $3 per month.

Evergy first must gain approval from the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) for the rate hike to happen. If approved, the increases on customer bills would take effect in December.

Recently, Evergy customers have seen their bills rise for multiple reasons. This month, you may have noticed a higher bill from the company as Evergy has implemented an increase to help recover funds lost during the February 2021 cold snap. The fee, which comes out ot an extra $3 per month, will be on customers’ bills for the next two years. State regulators approved the added fees.

Last spring, Every implemented a transmission-delivery-charge fee, scosting customers in central Kansas an extra 36 cents per month. Due to state law, Evergy did not need permission to raise those fees.

State regulators are taking notice. In December, Evergy was called to testify before the KCC about an extra $1.2 billion in spending. During that meeting, Evergy said rates were only projected to increase up to 3% in central Kansas between 2022 and 2025.

