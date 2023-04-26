Passenger seriously injured after rear-end collision on Kansas highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger of a vehicle that was rear-ended on a Kansas highway near Wichita has been hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 231 on eastbound Highway 54 with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2023 Nissan Sentra driven by Timothy McBride, 61, of Augusta, had started to slow down on the highway with its hazard lights on. McBride had attempted to report a separate vehicle as an erratic driver.

As McBride made the report, officials said a 2011 Hona Accord driven by Sonja Todd, 59, of Wichita, smashed into the back of the car.

Officials indicated that McBride’s passenger, John Smith, 48, of Augusta, was taken to Wesley Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, both McBride and Todd complained of pain at the scene but were not sent to the hospital. All involved were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

