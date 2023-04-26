New Manhattan Parks criminal damage case opened for second day in a row

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new case into criminal damage at a Manhattan Parks and Recreation Facility has been opened for the second day in a row.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, officials were called to the 400 block of Knox Ln. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, Manhattan Parks and Recreation employees reported an unknown suspect had damaged 3 Linden Trees at Northeast Community Park. The crime cost the City about $500.

This is the second day in a row criminal damage has been reported at a Manhattan Parks facility. On Monday, an unknown suspect caused $3,000 in damage to a city ball field. Officials have not said if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information about this incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

