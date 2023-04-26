Kansas Turnpike Authority moves toward cashless tolling, new building opens

Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) opened a new Administration Building in south Topeka as part of...
Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) opened a new Administration Building in south Topeka as part of its move to cashless tolling in 2024.(Kansas Turnpike Authority)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) opened a new Administration Building in south Topeka as part of its move to cashless tolling in 2024.

Kansas Turnpike Authority said the grand opening festivities took place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

Located on the northeast quadrant of the SW Topeka Blvd. and Kansas Ave. intersection, the building includes a 40-seat call center and walk-in customer service, both necessary for cashless tolling in 2024. Engineering and legal staff offices, along with meeting space, are also part of the building.

Kansas Turnpike Authority CEO Steve Hewitt shared a comment about the new cashless system and the addition of the new Administration Building.

“KTA decided to become a cashless system in 2024 for safety, customer convenience and service and operational considerations,” said Hewitt. “This building helps meet those objectives by expanding KTA’s customer service efforts in northeastern Kansas.”

Kansas Turnpike Authority said the walk-in customer service center provides a personal way for customers to pay a toll statement, get help managing their account, pick up a new or replacement K-TAG, KTA’s electronic toll device. The center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.

Director of Business Services and Customer Relations Rachel Bell shared a comment about cashless tolling and additional services for Kansans.

“Having the capacity to continue KTA’s long-standing legacy of service with cashless tolling is important,” said Bell. “Additional customer services roles will be filled by newly hired employees or current employees transitioning to new roles.”

Design and construction of the building was a combined effort of Schwerdt Design Group and Bartlett & West, both of Topeka, Kan., Hutton Construction Corporation, Wichita, Kan., and KTA’s engineering and maintenance teams. The design incorporates traditional roadway elements such as overhead gantries, concrete work, and signage, along with historical references to the KTA’s past.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman pronounced dead as crews close Highway 75 following head-on collision
Tanner Thompson
Avoid the Area: Officials search for man who injured mother, infant SE of Topeka
FILE
K-15 reopens following fatal early-morning crash
Police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay in central...
Central Topeka shooting victim identified, may have been self defense
Dalton Sandeffer
Topeka man arrested for alleged rape of child committed while a minor

Latest News

House overrides Gov. Kelly’s abortion bill vetoes
House overrides Gov. Kelly’s abortion bill vetoes
13 News at Six
Crews extinguished a shed that burned to the ground in North Topeka and found two people and a...
Crews extinguish fire after North Topeka shed burns to the ground
Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay has officially filed first-degree murder charges for...
1st-degree murder charges filed in SE Bellview shooting
Teen involved in Topeka shooting succumbs to injuries
Teen involved in Topeka shooting succumbs to injuries