Kansas Turnpike Authority moves toward cashless tolling, new building opens

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) opened a new Administration Building in south Topeka as part of its move to cashless tolling in 2024.

Kansas Turnpike Authority said the grand opening festivities took place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

Located on the northeast quadrant of the SW Topeka Blvd. and Kansas Ave. intersection, the building includes a 40-seat call center and walk-in customer service, both necessary for cashless tolling in 2024. Engineering and legal staff offices, along with meeting space, are also part of the building.

Kansas Turnpike Authority CEO Steve Hewitt shared a comment about the new cashless system and the addition of the new Administration Building.

“KTA decided to become a cashless system in 2024 for safety, customer convenience and service and operational considerations,” said Hewitt. “This building helps meet those objectives by expanding KTA’s customer service efforts in northeastern Kansas.”

Kansas Turnpike Authority said the walk-in customer service center provides a personal way for customers to pay a toll statement, get help managing their account, pick up a new or replacement K-TAG, KTA’s electronic toll device. The center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.

Director of Business Services and Customer Relations Rachel Bell shared a comment about cashless tolling and additional services for Kansans.

“Having the capacity to continue KTA’s long-standing legacy of service with cashless tolling is important,” said Bell. “Additional customer services roles will be filled by newly hired employees or current employees transitioning to new roles.”

Design and construction of the building was a combined effort of Schwerdt Design Group and Bartlett & West, both of Topeka, Kan., Hutton Construction Corporation, Wichita, Kan., and KTA’s engineering and maintenance teams. The design incorporates traditional roadway elements such as overhead gantries, concrete work, and signage, along with historical references to the KTA’s past.

