Kansas Senate confirms Governor Kelly’s appointee for Adjutant General

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate unanimously confirms Governor Laura Kelly’s appointee for Adjutant General, Brigadier General Michael Venerdi.

The Office of the Governor said Governor Kelly announced today the confirmation of Venerdi to serve as Adjutant General.

Governor Kelly shared a comment about the qualification of Brigadier General Venerdi.

“I am confident Brigadier General Michael Venerdi will carry on the fine traditions of the Kansas National Guard in his new role as Adjutant General,” Governor Kelly said. “Between graduating from the Air Force Academy and flying combat missions in Afghanistan, he brings leadership experience and an unwavering dedication to military service. I look forward to continuing to serve the women and men of Kansas alongside him.”

Venerdi has served as the 38th Adjutant General of Kansas. Additionally, he served as Director of Joint Staff, Kansas National Guard at the Joint Force Headquarters in Topeka. He previously served as Commander of the 184th Wing at McConnell Air Force Base.

Brigadier General Venerdi shared a comment about the Senate’s confirmation.

“It is an honor to be confirmed by the Kansas Senate, and I am grateful for the trust and confidence both Governor Kelly and the Senate have shown me,” Brigadier General Venerdi said. “As I take on this new role, I look forward to working with the state legislature and my teammates in the Kansas National Guard, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, and the Civil Air Patrol.”

The Office of the Governor said Venerdi’s confirmation comes following Major General Weishaar’s retirement from the position on April 1.

