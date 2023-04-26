Hearing date set for teen accused of incident that led to Emporia lockdowns

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A date has been set for a hearing for the teen who stands accused of aggravated assault after he allegedly brought a bb gun to Emporia High School.

KVOE reports that a pretrial and plea hearing has been added to the docket in Lyon Co. as part of the case against Arlo Feuillerat, 14, accused of aggravated assault following an incident that led to several school lockdowns in the area.

Judge Doug Jones has set the hearing for 2 p.m. on May 30. Feuillerat stands charged for a March 29 incident in which a bb gun was pulled at Emporia High School. Jones said Feuillerat will go from juvenile detention to the custody of the Kansas Department of Children and Families instead of other potential living arrangements.

Officials have accused Feuillerat of bringing the bb gun to the high school. The incident caused lockdowns at Emporia High, Emporia Middle School, USD 253 Transitions, Village Elementary and Flint Hills Technical College.

No one was injured in connection to this incident.

