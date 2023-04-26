Grant to help buildout entrepreneurial hub in Aggieville Garage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Manhattan will receive a grant for the buildout of an entrepreneurial hub in the Aggieville Garage.

City of Manhattan announced the Kansas Department of Commerce is providing $1.5 million from the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) Grant for the buildout of “The Garage” Entrepreneur and Innovation Center.

The Garage will occupy a section of the undeveloped first-floor shell space in the city-owned Aggieville parking structure. The Garage will serve as an entrepreneurial hub that has been identified as a priority from the business community in 2018.

Mayor Mark Hatesohl shared a comment about the new entrepreneurial hub.

“Dedicated space like this, in a vibrant and walkable district such as Aggieville, is a premier spot for entrepreneurial programming of new businesses in the Manhattan region,” said Hatesohl.

The City of Manhattan plans to work with K-State Innovation Partners to finish, occupy, and facilitate the space.

K-State Innovation Partners President and CEO Rebecca Robinson shared a comment about the funding that will help the Garage and the economy.

“Entrepreneurs and innovation are the foundation of economic prosperity,” said Robinson. “With this funding, The Garage will be central to the region’s efforts to start and advance exciting, innovative new businesses which will grow our economy.”

According to Jason Smith, president and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, the Garage is another tool in expanding startup capacity in the region. The community’s economic development partners support efforts such as a Small Business Development Center office, Spark MHK, and small business loan funds. However, having a central point to consolidate these efforts should bring better results.

Smith shared a comment about the unique opportunity the Garage will bring to Aggieville.

“One of the biggest complaints we hear from small businesses and those wishing to start a business is a lack of awareness of what’s available, both in terms of capital and technical assistance,” Smith said. “This is a unique opportunity to bring significant resources into a central location and create better awareness and service delivery.”

Smith said Manhattan is a community that relies on small business and entrepreneurship for economic prosperity. This is why they have made it a priority of etheir economic development efforts.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with this grant announcement and look forward to continuing the work to facilitate the completion of the new space,” said Smith.

The entrepreneurial hub idea came forth from the Chamber’s 2018 Region Reimagined strategy. This economic development process led to the identification of a K-State-affiliated “center of gravity,” offering support mechanisms to assess, coach, and fund entrepreneurial growth as a key strategy for the expansion of entrepreneurial endeavors.

The Chamber of Commerce led the planning effort and task force that identified the need for the new parking garage in Aggieville as a potential site for this project.

Additionally, community and district feedback has been consistent to pursue usage of the first-floor space that would complement, and not compete with, existing Aggieville businesses, bringing additional visitors into the district daily.

City officials and collaborators are working to finalize the details regarding the facility and will have a discussion with the City Commission as the project progresses.

