Experts address biggest issues in rural healthcare at Sunflower Foundation

The Sunflower Foundation hosted a leadership event Wednesday to explore how to improve healthcare services in the state.
By Alex Carter
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
“Today’s conversation will focus on integrated care, which is really figuring out how we better provide behavioral health services in a primary care setting,” said Brandon Skidmore, vice president of the Sunflower Foundation. Then we’ll also be talking about rural healthcare more broadly. Some of the opportunities and challenges that exist in primarily rural states like Kansas.”

Health experts like Marylin Serafini of the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington D.C. discussed the importance of integrating behavioral health into primary care in rural communities.

“39% of people who are getting mental health treatment already get it through their primary care provider, and we know that in rural areas people utilize primary care providers much more than specialists because there aren’t a lot of specialists in rural areas,” said Serafini, who serves as executive director for the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Serafini pointed to existing facilities as an overlooked tool that could turn the tables.

“We try to treat patients on an out-patient basis as much as possible, and we have the ability to do that. So, how do we do more of that and how to we essentially reconstruct hospitals? And how do we pay them so that they’re actually meeting the needs of the community? As opposed to let’s just have more and more in-patient beds.”

But personnel and staffing continue to present the biggest obstacles to truly solving the issue.

“It’s also harder to attract medical providers to rural communities. We don’t train a lot of doctors and other clinicians in rural areas. and if we don’t train them there, and they don’t grow up there, they’re not likely to stay there,” Serafini said.

