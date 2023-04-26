Established Business Leaders group got together in Manhattan

Members are proud of promoting economic prosperity for the region.
By Joseph Robben
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce held its Established Business Leaders lunch today at the Midwest Dream Car Collection.

Established Business Leaders is a group that helps engage the community through social networking, mentoring, advocacy, and education opportunities. The group connects with entrepreneurs and young professionals through a mentorship program. Jason Smith, President/CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce spoke on Economic Development strategies and programs. Members are proud of promoting economic prosperity for the region.

”Well Manhattan has always been a great community in terms of their private sector leadership and is part of the reason why we’ve always been able to punch above our weight on economic development activities and these are the individuals who started that and perpetuated that so its great for them to continue to be involved,” said Smith.

The group will meet again in June for an after-hours social.

