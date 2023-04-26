Dunkin’ introduces Raspberry Watermelon refresher, Butter Pecan comeback

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ is introducing the new Raspberry Watermelon Refresher and Butter Pecan makes a comeback.

Dunkin’ announced the new iced beverages to keep guests refreshed and refueled throughout the day. Starting Wednesday, April 26, Dunkin’ is introducing the new Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher, Turtle Signature Latte, and Butter Pecan Crunch Frozen Coffee. Butter Pecan is a top-requested flavor swirl for the past decade, making it an exciting comeback with a twist - permanence. Guests can rejoice knowing the fan-favorite flavor is a staple menu item from this day forward. Plus, Dunkin’ of Kansas debuts the new Energy Punch Powered by Rockstar and brings back Pineapple Coolatta.

Dunkin’ refreshers are a boost of flavor that iced aficionados sip to continue their day. Guests can delight in fun flavors, including the new Raspberry Watermelon Refresher and the popular comeback, Mango Pineapple. Both new flavors and favorite Strawberry Dragonfruit are available with green tea, coconut milk, or lemonade.

The long-awaited comeback is here to stay. Fans can enjoy their iced coffee and enjoy the Butter Pecan’s return as a permanent menu item at Dunkin’. The Butter Pecan Swirl can now be added to hot coffee, iced coffee, cold brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, or frozen chocolate. But, there’s more:

The Butter Pecan Iced Coffee is back. This classic combines Dunkin’s original blend Iced Coffee with Butter Pecan Swirl.

New Turtle Signature Latte, starring the Butter Pecan Swirl, blends Mocha Swirl, smooth espresso, and whole milk. Crowned with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and crunchy cocoa caramel crumbles, the latte is built for Butter Pecan lovers.

New Butter Pecan Crunch Frozen Coffee is crafted to challenge the afternoon slump. The beverage features Frozen Coffee blended with Butter Pecan Swirl and crunchy Cocoa Caramel sprinkles, and topped with whipped cream.

Guests can complete the Butter Pecan ensemble with the new Butter Pecan Donut. The bakery addition features a classic yeast donut shell with with Butter Pecan flavored buttercream, topped with vanilla-flavored icing and topped with crunchy, sweet butternut topping.

Dunkin’ unveiled two new snack options in addition to the new beverages.

New Ham and Swiss Croissant Stuffer is served warm with a flakey croissant. It’s filled with ham and Swiss cheese and finished with a sprinkling of shredded cheese.

New Iced Lemon Loaf features a delightful addition to the bakery. This rich lemon cake is topped with sweet lemon icing and served prepackaged to ensure a tender, moist crumb.

Dunkin’ of Kansas is introducing two new additions that will supercharge the summer. The brand is introducing the all-new Drunkin’ Energy Punch Powered by Rockstar and bringing back Pineapple Coolatta for a limited time only in Kansas.

New Energy Punch Powered by Rockstar, available in four new varieties, combines Rockstar energy drink with pineapple, piña colada, electric tazz and tropical blue.

Pineapple Coolatta is the ultimate frozen beverage with tropical pineapple flavor.

Dunkin’ is adding more Rewards for its members in May. Mondays in May will include a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee with any purchase. Membres must activate these offers in their app before placing their order.

In addition to the Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee with any purchase, Rewards include:

Indulge in a $2 Medium Signature Latte with any purchase, including the new Turtle Signature Latte.

Sip a Free Medium Iced Coffee with any purchase, paired with the beloved Butter Pecan Swirl.

Stay refreshed all day with a Free Medium Dunkin’ Refresher with any purchase.

Those who have not joined Dunkin’ Rewards can join in on the action by creating a free account on the Dunkin’ app or visiting dunkinrewards.com. Upon signing up, they can gain access to Member Exclusive deals, secret menu items and start earning points toward free food and drinks.

To stay updated on the latest happenings at Dunkin’, visit DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

