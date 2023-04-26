Drug Endangered Children’s Day highlights risks, challenges facing children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed April 26 as Drug Endangered Children’s Day in Kansas.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said they are joining Governor Kelly and the National Alliance for Drug Endangered Children in highlighting the risks and challenges facing children whose caregivers misuse drugs and sharing opportunities for communities to collaborate on innovative programs to identify, protect and support these children.

According to KDHE, an estimated 140,860 children live in environments where their parent or caregiver has a substance use disorder (SUD) in Kansas, and an estimated 5,155 Kansas infants are born exposed to substances yearly.

KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek shared a comment about Drug Endangered Children’s Day.

“We know that drug-endangered children are more likely to develop chronic diseases in their lifetime, such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity,” Secretary Stanek said. “They are also more likely to develop substance use disorder, have financial difficulties, and employment challenges.”

In December, Governor Kelly announced that KDHE would receive nearly $3 million from the U.S. Department of Justice to better identify and support children exposed to drugs, increase public safety, and reduce overdose death. These efforts are part of the KDHE All Hands on DECK (Drug-Endangered Children in Kansas) project.

KDHE State Health Officer Joan Duwve shared a comment about the effort.

“The All Hands on DECK funding is an investment in Kansas children and a lifeline for family members with substance use disorder,” said Duwve.

The funds will provide the support needed to implement DECK coalitions in six communities, focusing on populations disproportionately impacted by substance use disorder and drug overdose. Officials said the initiative will help to increase education and awareness of drug-endangered children and connect people to resources.

