Driver seriously injured after SUV veers off interstate in early-morning crash

LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Olathe driver was seriously injured after her SUV veered off the intestate in an early-morning crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 210 on westbound I-70 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2016 Honda SUV driven by Mariah C. Boos, 28, of Olathe, had veered off the intestate to the right for an unknown reason.

KHP noted that the SUV hit a delineator post and a culvert when it crashed into the ditch.

Officials said Boos was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

