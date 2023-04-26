Crews extinguish fire after North Topeka shed burns to the ground

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a shed that burned to the ground in North Topeka and found two people and a pet had been living in it without electricity.

On Wednesday, April 26, crews with the Topeka Fire Department were called to the 1400 block of NE Jefferson St. with reports of a building engulfed in flames. Neighbors in the area also called to report the sounds of gunfire in the same area.

When officials arrived, they said they found a shed completely engulfed in flames.

13 NEWS crews observed Topeka Police Department units leaving the scene following their investigation into the gunfire.

Officials with TFD noted that there was no actual gunfire in the area and that what may have been heard were aerosol cans popping under intense heat.

Following interviews with neighbors, investigators said they found two people and a pet had been living inside the shed, which had not been hooked up with electrical fittings.

Officials indicated that this may mean the fire was the result of an arson, however, that has not been confirmed by an investigation.

TFD said no people or pets were found in the home and no injuries were reported.

Crews extinguish a fire in North Topeka on April 26, 2023. (WIBW/Eric Ives)

Officials told 13 NEWS that the shed sat on a property behind the site of a fire that happened about a year prior and may also be on the same property as a home that was demolished due to another previous fire.

