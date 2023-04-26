Chiefs re-sign All-Pro punter Tommy Townsend

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend (5) punts the ball during an NFL football game...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend (5) punts the ball during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have solidified a special teams position in the days leading up to the NFL Draft.

According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chiefs re-signed All-Pro punter Tommy Townsend on Tuesday. Townsend had been tendered as a restricted free agent at the beginning of free agency.

In 2022, Townsend averaged a career-high 50.4 yards per punt and an average of 45.6 net yards per punt, earning him All-Pro honors despite playing for the team that led the NFL in yards and scoring. Twenty-two of Townsend’s 53 punts were downed inside the 20 yard line and only four of them went for touchbacks.

Townsend was an undrafted free agent out of Florida. He’ll enter his fourth season with the Chiefs in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Thompson
Avoid the Area: Officials search for man who injured mother, infant SE of Topeka
FILE
K-15 reopens following fatal early-morning crash
Dalton Sandeffer
Topeka man arrested for alleged rape of child committed while a minor
Two Topeka residents are behind bars following a narcotics search warrant in Topeka, Kan.
Two arrested following narcotics search warrant in Topeka
Cindy Escalante
Possession of gun, drugs lands Topeka woman in jail, accused of violating parole

Latest News

Alyssa Droge (right) and her mom Paula (left)
Hayden senior Alyssa Droge’s battle to overcome cancer
FILE: Fans' flags wave in the breeze before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs...
Chiefs expand media rights to two new countries
Washburn men and women's tennis at watch party for NCAA Tournament
Washburn tennis reflects on MIAA Championships
Kasey Hamilton high fiving teammates Olivia Bruno after a homerun
Kansas softball picks up big series win over Texas Tech