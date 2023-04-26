Central Topeka shooting under investigation as one in critical condition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was critically injured in a shooting early Wednesday in central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department and emergency crews responded around 8:11 a.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of S.W. Clay on a report of a shooting.

One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that left him in critical condition.

Police were investigating the scene and placed crime scene tape in the south entrance of the alley on the west side of the street.

Police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay in central Topeka. (WIBW/Phil Anderson)

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.