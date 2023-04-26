Advisors Excel founders’ donation benefits students at Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A donation from Advisors Excel founders will benefit Ichabod students in the Henderson Learning Resources Center at Washburn University.

Washburn University’s President Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek announced future Ichabods at the university will benefit from a gift to renovate the Henderson Learning Resources Center made by Advisors Excel co-founders Cody Foster and David Callanan.

Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation said the total donation combined with other donations is more than $10 million of the $15 million goal for the project. In Washburn University’s history, this is the largest fundraising effort made for a planned renovation for a single building on the campus. The project is part of a broader campus improvement plan unveiled earlier this month by President Mazachek.

Washburn University President Mazachek shared a comment about the generous donation from the Advisors Excel Co-Founders and how it will benefit students.

“Advisors Excel’s gift will help bring our shared vision to life to create exceptional learning environments for our students. Their commitment to the success of Washburn University will have a profound impact on our campus, our community, and our workforce in the region,” said Dr. Mazachek. “We are incredibly grateful for their support.”

Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation President Marshall Meek shared a comment about the donation from the Advisors Excel Co-Founders.

“Advisors Excel has been such a force for positive change in our community, and we are beyond grateful they have chosen to make this investment into our students and our community,” said Meek. “The generosity of our alumni and friends is overwhelming, and it literally transforms the lives of our students and lifts up the entire community.”

Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation said the renovation will focus on creating adaptable learning spaces with the ability to accommodate different group sizes for active learning and fully modernize the building’s infrastructure to support the leading-edge computer and media labs. It will also focus on making the building fully accessible to students, faculty, and staff with alternative mobility needs.

Advisors Excel Co-Founder Cody Foster shared a comment about the donation to benefit Washburn University students.

“Developing career-ready graduates is vital to a strong workforce in Topeka,” said Foster. “Washburn graduates play an immense role in our success at Advisors Excel. A substantial number of staff and leadership earned Washburn degrees, including our Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, President of Advisor Development, Director of Employee Initiatives, Chief Technology Officer, President of Annuity Marketing, and General Counsel. We know firsthand how important Washburn University is to the continued growth of Topeka. Making this investment is important to us because we believe it will help attract the brightest and best students to Washburn.”

Advisors Excel Co-Founder David Callanan also shared a comment about the donation to renovate Washburn University’s Henderson Learning Resource Center.

“Washburn University is the heart of Topeka, and it’s given us the foundation to be successful,” said Callanan. “We want to ensure that future Ichabods have the building blocks needed to thrive professionally. It is our hope that businesses in the area, including ours, will benefit from this project for years to come.”

Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation said renovating Henderson will directly and significantly impact the academic success of Ichabods, allowing them to get the most out their experience on campus. A nexus of academic life at Washburn, Henderson is the largest academic building holding 25% of available classrooms on campus.

Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation said Henderson opened its doors in 1971 and featured rooms with stadium seating to accommodate large lectures. It’s currently the sole home to the Washburn University School of Businesses, houses nearly all the College of Arts and Sciences’ social sciences departments, handles a large portion of the School of Nursing undergraduate classes, and is home to the university’s media labs and Honors Program.

