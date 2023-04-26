1st-degree murder charges filed in SE Bellview shooting

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay has officially filed first-degree murder charges for an April 17 murder in southeast Topeka.

Kagay tells 13 NEWS that he filed a total of seven counts against Christopher L. Brown, including murder in the first degree committed during a dangerous felony for the death of 33-year-old Sherman Coleman.

Topeka police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave. on Monday, April 17, and found Coleman suffering from critical wounds. Coleman later died of his injuries after he was transported to the hospital.

Brown was arrested for the shooting three days later on April 20.

Other charges filed against Brown included:

  • Murder in the Second Degree; Intentional (level 1, person felony)
  • Aggravated Robbery; Dangerous Weapon and/or Bodily Harm (level 3, person felony)
  • Aggravated Endangering a Child (level 9 person felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (level 8 nonperson felony)
  • Distribute or Possess with the intent to Distribute, Marijuana; 25 grams to 450 grams (level 3 severity drug felony)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with the Intent to Distribute (Level 5 Severity Drug Felony)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman pronounced dead as crews close Highway 75 following head-on collision
Tanner Thompson
Avoid the Area: Officials search for man who injured mother, infant SE of Topeka
FILE
K-15 reopens following fatal early-morning crash
Police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay in central...
Central Topeka shooting victim identified, may have been self defense
Dalton Sandeffer
Topeka man arrested for alleged rape of child committed while a minor

Latest News

House overrides Gov. Kelly’s abortion bill vetoes
House overrides Gov. Kelly’s abortion bill vetoes
13 News at Six
Crews extinguished a shed that burned to the ground in North Topeka and found two people and a...
Crews extinguish fire after North Topeka shed burns to the ground
Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay has officially filed first-degree murder charges for...
1st-degree murder charges filed in SE Bellview shooting
Teen involved in Topeka shooting succumbs to injuries
Teen involved in Topeka shooting succumbs to injuries