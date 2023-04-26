1st-degree murder charges filed in SE Bellview shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay has officially filed first-degree murder charges for an April 17 murder in southeast Topeka.

Kagay tells 13 NEWS that he filed a total of seven counts against Christopher L. Brown, including murder in the first degree committed during a dangerous felony for the death of 33-year-old Sherman Coleman.

Topeka police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave. on Monday, April 17, and found Coleman suffering from critical wounds. Coleman later died of his injuries after he was transported to the hospital.

Brown was arrested for the shooting three days later on April 20.

Other charges filed against Brown included:

Murder in the Second Degree; Intentional (level 1, person felony)

Aggravated Robbery; Dangerous Weapon and/or Bodily Harm (level 3, person felony)

Aggravated Endangering a Child (level 9 person felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (level 8 nonperson felony)

Distribute or Possess with the intent to Distribute, Marijuana; 25 grams to 450 grams (level 3 severity drug felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with the Intent to Distribute (Level 5 Severity Drug Felony)

