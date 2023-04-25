Washburn University president joins CoreFirst Bank & Trust Board of Directors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University President Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek is joining the CoreFirst Bank & Trust Board of Directors.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust said Duane Fager, chairman of the Board, announced the appointment. Fager also announced that Dr. Jerry Farley, former President of Washburn University, has been elected to the Commerce Bank and Trust Holding Company Board of Directors.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust shared Mazachek’s accomplishments. Mazacheck earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering management with an emphasis in mechanical engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology. She received a master’s degree in business administration and a doctorate in accounting from the University of Kansas. Mazachek has filled numerous leadership roles at Washburn University spanning over three decades. She became the 15th President of Washburn University on Feb. 1, after serving as President of Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. Outside of the workplace, Mazachek has given back to the Topeka community through contributions of time, leadership and resources.

President and CEO of CoreFirst Bank & Trust Kurt Kuta shared a comment about Mazachek’s appointment to the CoreFirst Bank & Trust Board of Directors.

“We look forward to working with Dr. Mazachek and are excited for the new perspective and insight she will bring to CoreFirst Bank & Trust with her community understanding and business knowledge,” said Kuta.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust shared Farley’s accomplishments. Farley graduated with a bachelor of science in finance and accounting from the University of Oklahoma. He also received his master’s degree and doctorate. Farley began his career with leadership roles at both Oklahoma University and Oklahoma State University. He then became President of Washburn University from 1997 until his retirement in 2022. He has been a community supporter and member of the CoreFirst Bank Board since 2001.

Fager shared a comment about Farley’s appointment to the Commerce Bank and Trust Holding Company Board of Directors.

“On behalf of our stockholders, directors, officers and the entire CoreFirst team, we’d like to thank Dr. Farley for his continued leadership and collaboration on our holding company Board,” said Fager. “His commitment to our mission will make him an integral part of the holding company Board.”

CoreFirst Bank & Trust was founded in 1959 in Topeka, Kan., a Commerce State Bank. Over the next six decades, Commerce built a list of customer service “firsts” based around the core philosophy of providing outstanding banking convenience. CoreFirst has locations in Topeka, Lenexa, Olathe, and Denver.

