Washburn tennis reflects on MIAA Championships

Washburn men and women's tennis at watch party for NCAA Tournament
Washburn men and women's tennis at watch party for NCAA Tournament(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The men and women gathered at Washburn Monday night to see where they’ll slot in the NCAA tournament.

The men will be the No. 2 seed in the Central Region facing Ouachita Baptist while the women are the No. 2 as well in the Central Region and will play the winner of Augustana and Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Just days a part from each other, the men and women won the MIAA Championship last week. The women defeated Northeastern State (4-3) and won their first team title since 2018-2019.

As for the men, they defeated Northwest Missouri (4-0) and winning their first title since 2009-2010. This will be their third straight NCAA selection.

