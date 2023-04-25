Washburn tennis reflects on MIAA Championships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The men and women gathered at Washburn Monday night to see where they’ll slot in the NCAA tournament.

The men will be the No. 2 seed in the Central Region facing Ouachita Baptist while the women are the No. 2 as well in the Central Region and will play the winner of Augustana and Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Just days a part from each other, the men and women won the MIAA Championship last week. The women defeated Northeastern State (4-3) and won their first team title since 2018-2019.

As for the men, they defeated Northwest Missouri (4-0) and winning their first title since 2009-2010. This will be their third straight NCAA selection.

