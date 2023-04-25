USD 437 honors distinguished staff, retirees during annual banquet

The district presented its Distinguished Staff awards at its annual award reception.
The district presented its Distinguished Staff awards at its annual award reception.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka school district honored a number of teachers and staff members Monday night.

The district presented its Distinguished Staff awards at its annual award reception. Many staff members were also recognized for their years in service, as were this year’s retirees.

One teacher shared the honor she felt being recognized among her peers.

“When you’re recognized amidst all these amazing educators, it just makes me feel humbled and honored that they would recognize me,” WRMS gifted teacher Lindsey Dowell said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Oskaloosa was killed Saturday after a rollover crash near Topeka, the Kansas Highway...
One person dead after rollover crash in Shawnee County
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Gov. Kelly suggests one-time tax rebate instead of passing a single-rate income tax bill on...
Bill vetoed that would have provided single-rate income tax, 0% food sales tax
Topeka Housing Authority
Topeka Housing Authority announces applications for rental assistance
FILE
Teen hospitalized after attempt to pass car on rural highway ends in collision

Latest News

Select library programs across the sunflower state received some much-needed funding.
Kansas Book Festival awards grants to rural libraries
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that would have done away with the food sales tax...
Bill vetoed that would have provided single-rate income tax, 0% food sales tax
Following her veto of the tax package Monday morning, Governor Laura Kelly vetoed House Bills...
‘Parent’s Bill of Rights,’ expanded work requirements among four vetoes by Gov. Kelly
Kansas softball celebrating win over Texas Tech
Kansas SFT beats Texas Tech Series Finale