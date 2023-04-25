USD 437 honors distinguished staff, retirees during annual banquet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka school district honored a number of teachers and staff members Monday night.

The district presented its Distinguished Staff awards at its annual award reception. Many staff members were also recognized for their years in service, as were this year’s retirees.

One teacher shared the honor she felt being recognized among her peers.

“When you’re recognized amidst all these amazing educators, it just makes me feel humbled and honored that they would recognize me,” WRMS gifted teacher Lindsey Dowell said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.