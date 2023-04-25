Two arrested following narcotics search warrant in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka residents are behind bars following a narcotics search warrant.

Topeka Police Department announced officers of the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1800 block of SW Burnett Rd. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers located marijuana, LSD, Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), psilocybin, firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Topeka Police Department indicated Jeffery Everett, 57, and Jacqulyne Jones, 37, both of Topeka were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Jeffery Everett:

Contributing to child misconduct

Aggravated child endangerment

Possession of hallucinogenic drug

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacqulyne Jones:

Contributing to child misconduct

Aggravated child endangerment

Possession of hallucinogenic drug

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.