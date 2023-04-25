Tuesday forecast: Slightly cooler than Monday, less wind

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs will remain near or slightly below average for this time of year with most spots dry through Thursday. Still leaning toward Friday as the best chance for rain to move through the area with dry conditions for the weekend.

Taking Action:

Have the sunglasses handy the next couple days. While it will generally be mostly cloudy, there will be some breaks in the clouds at times.

Rain chances through Thursday will be very low and won’t be heavy if there is any rain. It will mainly stay south of I-70 with the better chance of rain on Friday for all of northeast KS from a cold front.

There is a very low probability a few areas get patchy frost this weekend. Depends how cool it will get but expected to remain above freezing. Right now the forecast is leaning toward upper 30s to around 40° so we would be in the clear but with it several days out there still is a low chance some areas may get down in the mid 30s increasing the risk.



The storm system the next 3 days will mainly impact the rest of the state with rainfall keeping northeast KS out of meaningful rain. This changes on Friday….or does it? One of the long range models has less than 0.05″ for all of northeast KS through the work week so not bringing any rain at all on Friday while the other models have more rain in the area (one widespread the other more scattered). So bottom line is there still remains uncertainty on details for Friday so keep checking back for updates.

Normal High: 70/Normal Low: 47 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing clouds this morning. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds S/E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds E 5-15 mph.

Thursday’s highs will be similar to yesterday, upper 60s to around 70° with the relatively light winds continuing so a nice day overall.

Rain will exist late Thursday night into early Saturday morning with most of the weekend dry. Highs will be warmer Sunday vs Saturday and winds will gust 30-35 mph both days.

Other than a low chance for rain from one of the models midday Tuesday and again Tuesday evening, most of next week is leaning toward mainly dry conditions.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.