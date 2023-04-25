Topekans injured in crash Monday afternoon on I-70 in Wyandotte County

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - A single-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon in Wyandotte County sent at least two Topekans to Kansas City-area hospitals, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:40 p.m. Monday on Interstate 70 near the K-7 highway interchange.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 GMC Yukon sport utility vehicle was westbound on I-70 when the driver fell asleep.

The Yukon then traveled into the outside ditch, where it collided with a delineator post. After colliding with the post, the Yukon hit the bridge embankment and became airborne. The Yukon then traveled under the bridge and struck the center bridge pillar.

After striking the bridge pillar, the Yukon came to rest under the K-7 exit ramp.

The Yukon’s driver, Javier Ramirez, 24, of Topeka, was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Ramirez wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

A passenger, Veronica Martinez, 25, of Topeka, also was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said she was wearing her seat belt.

The patrol said three children were in the vehicle. Information about their conditions was listed as “protected data” and wasn’t available.

