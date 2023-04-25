Topeka man arrested for alleged rape of child committed while a minor

Dalton Sandeffer
Dalton Sandeffer(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for the rape of a child he allegedly committed while he was a minor.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, officials found Dalton R. Sandeffer, 20, of Topeka, and took him into custody in connection to an ongoing investigation.

Officials said Sandeffer allegedly raped a young girl who is known to him. She was under the age of 14 at the time of the crime. Due to the nature of the incident, no further details will be released.

Sandeffer was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on rape - the offender is less than 18 and the victim is less than 14. He remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond with a first appearance set for 2:45 p.m. on May 19.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Gov. Kelly suggests one-time tax rebate instead of passing a single-rate income tax bill on...
Bill vetoed that would have provided single-rate income tax, 0% food sales tax
A man from Oskaloosa was killed Saturday after a rollover crash near Topeka, the Kansas Highway...
One person dead after rollover crash in Shawnee County
FILE
Teen hospitalized after attempt to pass car on rural highway ends in collision
The giraffe barn at the Topeka Zoo will remain open so visitors can view the newest addition to...
Giraffe barn remains open so Topekans can meet new giraffe, Daisy

Latest News

FILE
Officials search for those responsible for $3K in damage to Manhattan ball field
37 KU graduate programs rank among nation’s top 50
Jordan Henderson
Man arrested after alleged threat to set SW Topeka home on fire
FILE
Crews set to close lane of Gage Blvd. for pavement cap replacement