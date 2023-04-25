Topeka man arrested for alleged rape of child committed while a minor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for the rape of a child he allegedly committed while he was a minor.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, officials found Dalton R. Sandeffer, 20, of Topeka, and took him into custody in connection to an ongoing investigation.

Officials said Sandeffer allegedly raped a young girl who is known to him. She was under the age of 14 at the time of the crime. Due to the nature of the incident, no further details will be released.

Sandeffer was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on rape - the offender is less than 18 and the victim is less than 14. He remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond with a first appearance set for 2:45 p.m. on May 19.

