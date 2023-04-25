Topeka educator’s career celebrated at historic Brown v. Board building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Dr. Beryl New reflected on her 35 years as a public educator, she said her career started with a calling she heard from a higher power.

“Really God spoke to me, and told me to enroll in Washburn and become a teacher. Before that I had been a secretary and loved working with children though, and had done that for many years.”

Dr. New celebrated the end of her career Monday at the same place it all began. Her earliest classroom memories come from her days as a student at Monroe Elementary, now known as the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site.

“Coming to this building, it just brings back memories from my childhood, being a student here. My classroom was right there. I had the great Ms. Teresa Counts, a veteran African-American educator. She was my teacher.”

Adria Jones-Luster, the oldest of Beryl’s eight children, remembers when her mother decided to pursue her teaching dreams.

“I actually remember when, in my teens, she made the decision to return to college and to get her teaching degree. And strangely enough, when I started college, I went to Washburn University. A few years later, I followed her footsteps and I became also a high school English teacher, and so I’ve worked for 25 years as an educator.”

Adria says the outpouring of support her mother received from her former students and colleagues show the impact she made.

“Not only did she work at Highland Park, where I’m class of ‘87, but she also worked at Topeka High and even Lawrence. And I think those two largest high schools in the inner-city of Topeka shows the impact she had on the lives of so many children. And I think that’s important, we have to give back to our community if we want it to get better, and I think that was something that she’s always done.”

Beryl is very appreciative of all the recognition she received.

“I am so overwhelmed with gratitude. I never would have expected that anything like this and definitely wouldn’t have planned it, but for them to do that. To me, it’s just an outpour of love and kindness.”

