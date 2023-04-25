Six libraries across Kansas receive Kansas Book Festival funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six libraries across Kansas are receiving funding from the Kansas Book Festival Library Grant Program.

State Library of Kansas said a library in rural Kansas hasn’t had funding for new children’s books for a decade or more. Another serves more than 1,500 patrons from a town with a population half that size. Communities pool resources so that a librarian can get technology in the hands of youth, and utilize spaces where patrons of all ages can make and learn things, even though the library itself doesn’t have the capacity.

These communities have youth and adults excited for summer reading programs so many libraries are starting Kansas Book Festival activities two weeks early.

Four libraries will use the funds to fulfill book requests while two will use the funds for technology acquisition. These are the six libraries that the Kansas Book Festival’s grant committee was able to fund from a pool of more than 30 applicants:

Moline Public Library,

Madison Public Library - Madison, KS,

Glasco City Library,

Turon Community Library,

Moore Family Library, and

Plains Community Library.

Kansas Book Festival Director Tim Bascom shared a comment about focusing on literacy.

“Often these libraries are in very small towns, all the way by the Colorado border or beyond Wichita to the southwest. Those librarians are opening a gate to the world,” Bascom said. “They help people not be isolated, to stay connected, and to learn, so we feel like it’s a very important thing we’re doing.”

From higher-than-average poverty rates and middle and high schools with no functioning libraries, these libraries are supported by volunteers, patrons, and library staff in the communities they serve.

Former First Lady Mary Brownback started the Library Grant Program of the Kansas Book Festival in 2011. The program is dependent on the generosity of donating individuals and agencies. This year, the Book Festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan. The event is free and open to the public. Visit https://www.kansasbookfestival.com/ or follow the festival on Facebook for updates.

