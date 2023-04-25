Shawnee Heights Public Schools quash rumors of coed bathrooms

FILE
FILE(Action News 5)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Heights Public Schools has quashed rumors of a coed bathroom in the high school during an upcoming redesign, however, a multiple-restroom situation is not out of the question.

Shawnee Heights Public Schools USD 450 tells 13 NEWS that it has started to generate ideas and potential designs for updates to restrooms in the high school. This discussion is set to take place over the 2023-24 school year.

Officials said that while these plans do not include a coed bathroom, one of the design ideas, however, does include multiple, individual and fully enclosed floor-to-ceiling restrooms with locking doors on each that will open to a central wash basin. This plan would allow for a highly visible space that could be more easily monitored by security and administration.

A spokesperson for the district told 13 NEWS that officials believe the private restrooms would help a host of issues including a more private setting, better supervision, reduced bullying and provide cleaner restrooms with better ventilation and accessibility.

Officials noted that numerous considerations would be involved such as different designs, security measures, conversations with and input from the public and more are required for a project like this before they can move forward.

No dates have been set yet for the completion of the new restroom design. Officials said they look forward to discussing the possibilities next year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Gov. Kelly suggests one-time tax rebate instead of passing a single-rate income tax bill on...
Bill vetoed that would have provided single-rate income tax, 0% food sales tax
Dalton Sandeffer
Topeka man arrested for alleged rape of child committed while a minor
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
A man from Oskaloosa was killed Saturday after a rollover crash near Topeka, the Kansas Highway...
One person dead after rollover crash in Shawnee County

Latest News

Safe Kids Kansas and the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center are partnering to host a...
Safe Kids Kansas and Topeka Zoo partner to host child safety and health event
The 2023 recipients of the Kansas Book Festival Grant Program are announced on April 25, 2023.
6 rural libraries to acquire new books, tech thanks to Kansas Book Festival grants
FILE
Kansas wants to make it easier to hire out-of-state teachers
FILE
Marker sought for Black teen imprisoned after 1882 rape