Shawnee Heights Public Schools quash rumors of coed bathrooms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Heights Public Schools has quashed rumors of a coed bathroom in the high school during an upcoming redesign, however, a multiple-restroom situation is not out of the question.

Shawnee Heights Public Schools USD 450 tells 13 NEWS that it has started to generate ideas and potential designs for updates to restrooms in the high school. This discussion is set to take place over the 2023-24 school year.

Officials said that while these plans do not include a coed bathroom, one of the design ideas, however, does include multiple, individual and fully enclosed floor-to-ceiling restrooms with locking doors on each that will open to a central wash basin. This plan would allow for a highly visible space that could be more easily monitored by security and administration.

A spokesperson for the district told 13 NEWS that officials believe the private restrooms would help a host of issues including a more private setting, better supervision, reduced bullying and provide cleaner restrooms with better ventilation and accessibility.

Officials noted that numerous considerations would be involved such as different designs, security measures, conversations with and input from the public and more are required for a project like this before they can move forward.

No dates have been set yet for the completion of the new restroom design. Officials said they look forward to discussing the possibilities next year.

