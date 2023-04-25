Sexual assault awareness month

Sexual assault awareness month
By David Oliver
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’re wrapping up sexual assault awareness month.

Learn more about resources available in Northeast Kansas available to victims at the college level, or college age. Michelle McCormick from the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, and Megan Engleman from the Sexual Abuse and Trauma Center of Lawrence joined Eye on Northeast Kansas to help raise awareness.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Dalton Sandeffer
Topeka man arrested for alleged rape of child committed while a minor
FILE
K-15 remains closed following fatal early-morning crash
Gov. Kelly suggests one-time tax rebate instead of passing a single-rate income tax bill on...
Bill vetoed that would have provided single-rate income tax, 0% food sales tax
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Officials search for a man in the 3800 block of Croco Rd. on April 25,...
Avoid the Area: Officials search for man who injured mother, infant SE of Topeka

Latest News

Papan's Landing .5K Stroll for the Goal
Special event to benefit Papan’s Landing Senior Center
The ribbon was cut Tuesday afternoon on the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s new building in South...
KTA cuts ribbon on new Topeka Administrative Building
A downtown Topeka restaurant that specializes in pancakes has been around for more than five...
Fork in the Road: Hanover Pancake House a downtown Topeka tradition
A doctor specializing in developmental molecular biology shares with companies how it can...
Doctor shares ways to improve business post-COVID, why the pandemic affected us
Topeka’s homeless population was at the forefront of discussion at this April’s mayor-city...
Topeka’s homeless population was the big topic at April’s City of Topeka conference