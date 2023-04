TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Topeka is closing SW 13th St. west of Randolph for sewer repair work.

City of Topeka announced Fit Excavating will be fully closing 13th St west of Randolph St. for approximately 100 ft. for sewer repair work.

City of Topeka said the closure will be in place for approximately one week.

