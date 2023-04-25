Senators call on EPA to strengthen fuel industry through continued regulation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both of Kansas’ U.S. Senators have called on the EPA to strengthen the fuel industry through continued regulation.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Tuesday, April 25, that he and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) joined a bipartisan group of colleagues to urge the Environmental Protection Agency to strengthen the Renewable Fuel Standard.

The senators called on the EPA to continue blending requirements for 2023, eliminate proposed retroactive cuts to volume obligations and increase volumes for advanced biofuels.

“The RFS creates competition in the marketplace, keeping fuel costs low for consumers while bringing down carbon emissions,” the senators wrote in a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan. “By taking the steps enumerated above, EPA can set the RFS on a path that provides stability and growth for the U.S. biofuel sector. In doing so, it can guarantee this essential program continues to function as intended—as a mechanism for reducing emissions, driving economic growth in rural communities, keeping gas prices low, and bolstering national security by promoting an essential homegrown energy source.”

Moran noted that other senators on the letter include: Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

To read the full text of the letter, click HERE.

