Semi driver escapes serious injury when rig collides with train in southeast Kansas

YATES CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A man driving a semitrailer escaped serious injury Monday morning after his rig collided with a train in Woodson County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 10:05 a.m. Monday near 80th and Prairie Roads. The location was about 5 miles southeast of Yates Center.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Freightliner semitrailer was eastbound on 80th Road when it failed to yield at a stop sign before crossing the railroad tracks.

The semi’s truck and trailer were split by an oncoming Union Pacific train.

The semi came to rest in a ditch after crossing the tracks.

The semi’s driver, Gregory Lewis, 63, of Leon, was transported to Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Lewis, who was alone in the rig, wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

No injuries were reported to anyone on the Union Pacific train.

