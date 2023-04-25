Salute Our Heroes: Woman-owned business sheds light on period poverty

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In this week’s Salute Our Heroes a woman-owned business is going above and beyond to combat a health issue often left unaddressed.

For 25 years now MB Piland has worked to solve the needs of clients but to celebrate their quarter year in business the agency decided to help solve a health issue for many students.

“When we were thinking about celebrating our 25th anniversary we said what can we do that has a lasting impact and we looked around at a lot of the issues that were in the community and one that really rose to the surface was period poverty,” says CEO, and President at MB Piland, Martha Bartlett Piland.

The term period poverty describes the struggle many low-income women and girls face trying to afford menstrual products, hygiene facilities and education.

“I’d never heard the term period poverty then when it was pointed out to me it felt almost obvious that this should be a basic necessity for everyone and it’s not. So it’s very meaningful to be a part of something, not just the campaign and the donations and what not but also just the raising awareness,” says Account Associate, at MB Piland, Kelse Cummings.

The agency has already held two campaigns to raise funds for period products which are then donated to Topeka Public Schools.

“Our Punctuating the Period packaging party was where we took all of those products people had donated and separated them out and created those special kits for students,” says Bartlett Piland.

CEO and President at MB Piland, Martha Bartlett Piland says the items on this list are more than just menstrual products.

“If you miss out on school obviously that’s a problem. If you miss out on those opportunities to be with other students in band or dance or whatever those things are then you’re missing those connections and that networking and you’re missing some of those social skills so all of that compounds into a bigger issue as an adult,” Bartlett Piland says.

The team says they hope to continue shedding light on the issue.

“So if we don’t raise the conversation and help people understand what an issue this is that people might have to go without food or go without these products that we can really do something if we know about it and we can join our voices and join our efforts together,” says Bartlett Piland.

“So don’t be afraid to ask for help and you’re not alone,” says Cummings.

To learn more about the Punctuating the Period campaign and to donate click here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.