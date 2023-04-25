Safe Kids Kansas and Topeka Zoo partner to host child safety and health event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Kids Kansas and the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center are partnering to host a superhero-themed child safety and health event.

Safe Kids Kansas announced the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Safe Kids Day at the Zoo is designed to teach children and their families how to be safe and healthy throughout the year.

According to Safe Kids Kansas, one out of every four children in the U.S. needs medical attention due to preventable injuries each year. Safe Kids Kansas and their partners work to improve child safety through awareness, education, programs, and smart policies. Safe Kids Kansas said the Topeka Zoo is the perfect place to engage with families and share safety tips.

Safe Kids Kansas State Coordinator Cherie Sage shared a comment about the superhero-themed event.

“We believe that safety is a superpower, so this year, our Safe Kids Day theme is all about superheroes,” said Sage. “The Topeka Zoo is the perfect place to meet families and share important safety information in a fun and memorable way.”

Safe Kids Day at the Zoo is a day of games and entertainment, including interactive education and resources for parents, and a day to explore the Topeka Zoo. Regular zoo admission rates apply. The first 500 children at the event will receive superhero capes. Safe Kids Kansas encourages visitors to wear their favorite superhero shirts or costumes.

Additionally, free bicycle helmets will be available to be fitted to children by trained volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon. A child must be present to receive a helmet. Helmets are available while supplies and sizes last.

More than 30 partners will host booths at the event. In addition, there will be a safety scavenger hunt, selfie photo station, temporary tattoo booth, ballet performances by Kansas Ballet Academy and entertainment and games courtesy of Happy Faces Entertainment.

More information is available on the Safe Kids Kansas website, or on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Safe Kids Day at the Zoo is sponsored by Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, the Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Sunflower Health Plan, Aetna, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department, the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Topeka Judo. Safe Kids Kansas thanks individual supporters, including former Board member Donna Pashman who generously donated toward the superhero capes this year. Safe Kids Kansas thanks the Topeka Zoo for hosting the event.

