Possession of gun, drugs lands Topeka woman in jail, accused of violating parole

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after officials alleged she violated the conditions of her federal parole with a firearm and drugs.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 12 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, officials were called to the 700 block of SW Lincoln St. to aid a federal probation officer in the area.

When officials arrived, they said they found an occupant of the home, Cindy Y. Escalante, 40, of Topeka, had allegedly had drugs and a firearm on her. Both violated the conditions of her parole.

TPD said Escalante was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on criminal possession of a weapon, possession of opiates, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and dealing in false ID documents. She is also being held on a federal warrant.

As of Tuesday, Escalante remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond. She has a first appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on July 13.

