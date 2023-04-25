Possession of gun, drugs lands Topeka woman in jail, accused of violating parole

Cindy Escalante
Cindy Escalante(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after officials alleged she violated the conditions of her federal parole with a firearm and drugs.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 12 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, officials were called to the 700 block of SW Lincoln St. to aid a federal probation officer in the area.

When officials arrived, they said they found an occupant of the home, Cindy Y. Escalante, 40, of Topeka, had allegedly had drugs and a firearm on her. Both violated the conditions of her parole.

TPD said Escalante was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on criminal possession of a weapon, possession of opiates, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and dealing in false ID documents. She is also being held on a federal warrant.

As of Tuesday, Escalante remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond. She has a first appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on July 13.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Gov. Kelly suggests one-time tax rebate instead of passing a single-rate income tax bill on...
Bill vetoed that would have provided single-rate income tax, 0% food sales tax
A man from Oskaloosa was killed Saturday after a rollover crash near Topeka, the Kansas Highway...
One person dead after rollover crash in Shawnee County
FILE
Teen hospitalized after attempt to pass car on rural highway ends in collision
The giraffe barn at the Topeka Zoo will remain open so visitors can view the newest addition to...
Giraffe barn remains open so Topekans can meet new giraffe, Daisy

Latest News

Jordan Henderson
Man arrested after alleged threat to set SW Topeka home on fire
FILE
Crews set to close lane of Gage Blvd. for pavement cap replacement
FILE
Crash closes K-15 north of Elmo in both directions
FILE
Gov. signs five bills into law to strengthen workforce, protect stalking victims